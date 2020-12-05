Reading have risen up the Championship table after a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Goals from Lucas Joao and Michael Morrison helped seal the three points for the home side as they pill on the misery for the Reds.

Forest need to work on their set piece positioning

The first concern that presented itself from this game was their struggles in stopping Reading from corners. As seen with the second goal for the home side, Forest set up poorly whilst Morrison was able to capitalise from the situation.

As much as the outfielders were at fault for the goal, Brice Samba was equally at fault for the second goal. The Forest ‘keeper failed to assert his dominace. He showed very little attempt to prevent Morrison from scoring.

Work needs to done in the attacking areas

Forest have shown all season that scoring goals will be a problem. They have only scored nine goals in 16 games this season and this game against Reading helped reveal why.

It is always going to be harder to create opportunities when you have a man less for 75 plus minutes, but Forest looked completely uninspired. Early on in the game, Lyle Taylor missed a perfect opportunity to give the Nottingham side the lead – an opportunity that you cannot help but feel has summed up their season up to now. Very little creativity and very little composure in front of goal.

Reinforcements are a must in January

With form like this, Forest need a busy transfer window to turn around their season.

Early season excitement came in the shape of Lyle Taylor. The striker has netted just the 4 times in 16 appearances this season since joining the club in the summer. Throughout the team, you will struggle to find any natural goalscorers who can get the club out of this difficult situation.

The attack needs new found inspiration, but also growing criticism has arisen for goalkeeper Brice Samba. Criticised for his focus and consistency, Forest fans took to Twitter to call for a change in net.