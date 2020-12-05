Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 at Norwich City in the Championship today, but Adam Reach’s performance caught the eye of fans.

After a goalless first-half, it was Reach who picked out Josh Windass inside the box to score the opening goal of the game.

With ten minuets to play though, Norwich could score two in quick succession through Josh Martin and Max Aarons, sealing the comeback win.

The 27-year-old has been a contested player of late.

He’s remained a favourite among Wednesday fans but he tired under Garry Monk – he was often played out of position and became ineffective.

Reach would go on a barren run but since Pulis’ arrival at Hillsborough, the fans think Reach has become his old self again.

Now playing out on the left-hand side, Reach could well be Pulis’ saviour this season, as they remain in the bottom-three.

See what Wednesday fans had to say about Pulis’ impact on Reach after today’s result:

Av been a critic of reach but under pulis he looks back to his best playing on left getting them balls in wish he had some pace tho 🤣 — Gav risk (@Gavrisk) December 5, 2020

Reach is a totally different player under Pulis #swfc pic.twitter.com/J5Li0Aaues — Kelly (@s26kel) December 5, 2020

Pulis truly is a genius. Who’d have thought Reach could play out on the left 🤷‍♂️ — Liam (@LiamJBraddock) December 5, 2020

I think Adam Reach has looked so much better under Tony Pulis #swfc — Jack (@jack231997) December 5, 2020

Wow Pulis turned Reach into Beckham

Round it like Reach #swfc — Ox (@oxley977) December 5, 2020

Tbf Reach has been class since Pulis has come in — adam (@adam_swfc01) December 5, 2020