QPR lost 2-0 at Huddersfield Town in the Championship today, and fans have brought the heat on manager Mark Warburton.

The West Londoners edge ever-closer to the relegation zone with their third-straight defeat.

First-half goals from Josh Koroma and Harry Toffolo gave the Terriers a 2-0 lead at half-time, which they would see out with retaliative ease in the second to claim the home win.

Now in his second season in charge of QPR, is Warburton facing the sack?

The ex-Brentford boss has had QPR playing some of the nicest football in their modern history. But defensively, Warburton has had no impact on this side.

They’ve now kept just eight clean sheets in his 67 games in charge of QPR.

Plenty of fans took to witter to voice their concerns about the current QPR boss and many think it’s time he was shown the door.

See what they had to say about Warburton’s position below:

My feelings about the owners aside, Warburton needs to go now. His refusal to have a Plan B even though it is glaringly obvious what is wrong is his downfall. Insanity to try things over and over again that don’t work. #QPR — Steve 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@QPRSteve1982) December 5, 2020

Sorry Warburton, your times up #QPR — Green Badge Gazz (@GreenBadgeGazz) December 5, 2020

I like Mark Warburton, however you can’t hide the fact we’ve kept 8 clean sheets, conceded 100 goals in just over 60 games with him in charge. Nothing is changing. I’m really start to fear the worst #QPR — Stuart (@stugetty) December 5, 2020

Patience running thin now….🙄 — Gary Ewins (@ewins_gary) December 5, 2020

#QPR How can anyone still defend Warburton? He's had plenty of time to make the squad his own and still can't get the basics right. If we lose Osayi-Samuel next month there's a very good chance that this will be a repeat of what happened to Hull last season — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) December 5, 2020

We never learn how to defend!! Warburton OUT! #qpr — Akster_QPR (@akster) December 5, 2020

Sounds like a taxi for Mark Warburton is coming… #QPR — Brian O'Halloran (@playingwithdust) December 5, 2020

Warburton’s gotta go I think now. The way we’re set up is shocking. Defence has gotten even worse since he’s come in. Thing is I don’t trust our board to replace him with someone good…. #QPR — Jayden Baker (@realjaydenbaker) December 5, 2020