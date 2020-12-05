QPR lost 2-0 at Huddersfield Town in the Championship today, and fans have brought the heat on manager Mark Warburton.

The West Londoners edge ever-closer to the relegation zone with their third-straight defeat.

First-half goals from Josh Koroma and Harry Toffolo gave the Terriers a 2-0 lead at half-time, which they would see out with retaliative ease in the second to claim the home win.

Now in his second season in charge of QPR, is Warburton facing the sack?

The ex-Brentford boss has had QPR playing some of the nicest football in their modern history. But defensively, Warburton has had no impact on this side.

They’ve now kept just eight clean sheets in his 67 games in charge of QPR.

Plenty of fans took to witter to voice their concerns about the current QPR boss and many think it’s time he was shown the door.

See what they had to say about Warburton’s position below: