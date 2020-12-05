It was game 16 of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship season and already clubs are over a third of the way into their season. For Nottingham Forest, it was meant to be a season of hope.

However, hope is out of reach and it looks like a season of slog for Forest after today’s 2-0 defeat away at Reading. That defeat was their ninth reverse of the season.

Forest fall to Reading loss – how it unfolded

Reading started the season at a gallop before stumbling to a string of defeats. However, they’ve started to pick up and Forest were the latest side to feel the backlash of this.

Chris Hughton’s side had their backs to the wall with Ryan Yates’ red card (15′) reducing them to an early 10-man side. Lucaus Joao (16′) converted the resultant penalty to give the Berkshire side an early lead.

Forest managed to defend resolutely enough to limit the damage to that single goal deficit at the half. However, they fell further behind in the secnd period when defender Micael Morrison (53′) scored after being set up by Michael Olise.

There was no further score in the game and the home side ran out 2-0 winners to lift themselves back up to 2nd in the table.

Forest fans fuming after Reading loss

That defeat, Forest’s 9th of the campaign, sets them up above the bubbling cauldron of the relegeation mire. The Reds are only three points safe from the dropzone albeit with a better goal difference that the chasing pack.

That situation is more than bad enough to have brought disgruntled Forest fans onto Twitter and many are not holding back. Here is a selection of some of the things that they are saying:

Gone from a young exciting team to slow ageing mercenaries in one window #nffc — Jonny (@Jonny1865) December 5, 2020

So much negativity surrounding the club at the minute something needs to give..#NFFC — Zak Fretwell🌐 (@zakfretwell95) December 5, 2020

No grit, no pace, no one midfielders capable of holding the ball and using, seemingly few leaders, no magic, little desire, dropped heads, no ingenuity and no belief. #nffc — Mark Sutton (@GregSideburn) December 5, 2020

This season is turning into a real nightmare. Deep down certain people behind the scenes know they are majorly to blame for this mess but sadly with power comes stubbornness & ego. Changes are needed throughout the club. Make no mistake, we are in big big trouble. #nffc — Thomas Payne (@trickytrees12) December 5, 2020

Some players need to go and certain board members need to go. We need a fresh start. #NFFC — Adam Webster (@Adam_Webster96) December 5, 2020

Without a shadow of a doubt this has to be one of the most underperforming Forest sides in recent years. No movement, no urgency and no creativity. The team are capable of turning this around but drastic improvement is needed and fast 🔴⚪🌲 #NFFC — Jamie Griffiths (@Jamiegriffo8) December 5, 2020

Doesn't happen often but I'm lost for words as to how bad we were today…. Worrall & Cafu , in for the next game , the other places in the team are there to be taken I'd say — Rob Churchill (@NFFC_FanGroup) December 5, 2020

Just incase you were still somewhat delusion… It's going to be a miserable season #NFFC — ThatBritNerd (@ThatBritNerd) December 5, 2020

Can Nottingham Forest pull this around or are they League One doomed?