It was game 16 of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship season and already clubs are over a third of the way into their season. For Nottingham Forest, it was meant to be a season of hope.

However, hope is out of reach and it looks like a season of slog for Forest after today’s 2-0 defeat away at Reading. That defeat was their ninth reverse of the season.

Forest fall to Reading loss – how it unfolded

Reading started the season at a gallop before stumbling to a string of defeats. However, they’ve started to pick up and Forest were the latest side to feel the backlash of this.

Chris Hughton’s side had their backs to the wall with Ryan Yates’ red card (15′) reducing them to an early 10-man side. Lucaus Joao (16′) converted the resultant penalty to give the Berkshire side an early lead.

Forest managed to defend resolutely enough to limit the damage to that single goal deficit at the half. However, they fell further behind in the secnd period when defender Micael Morrison (53′) scored after being set up by Michael Olise.

There was no further score in the game and the home side ran out 2-0 winners to lift themselves back up to 2nd in the table.

Forest fans fuming after Reading loss

That defeat, Forest’s 9th of the campaign, sets them up above the bubbling cauldron of the relegeation mire. The Reds are only three points safe from the dropzone albeit with a better goal difference that the chasing pack.

That situation is more than bad enough to have brought disgruntled Forest fans onto Twitter and many are not holding back. Here is a selection of some of the things that they are saying:

