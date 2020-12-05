Nottingham Forest extend their winless run to eight games. Today the side lost 2-0 to Reading, a result that has lifted their opponents momentarily into an automatic promotion position.

Despite the red card to Forest midfielder Ryan Yates, it is goalkeeper Brice Samba receives the unwanted attention after the game.

The Congolese goalkeeper has been questioned for being ‘far too casual’ in net. Whilst often being praised for his qualities, this season the club have kept only two clean sheets all season.

Samba has shown regularly that he is a fantastic shot stopper, but he is often prone to making mistakes that cost the team for picking up valuable points.

Whilst Ryan Yates was sent off for a hand ball  that has denied Reading of a goal. In response, Forest fans have reacted on Twitter by saying that Yates showed better goalkeeping abilities than Samba himself.

His status as one of the best in the league in that position has been challenged in recent games, whilst Forest continue to fall in the league table, his performances have also growing backlash.

As a result, many Forest fans took to Twitter to call for Samba to be dropped.

 

