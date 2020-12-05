New Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has admitted he had ‘other interest’ since his Bristol City sacking last season.

The 39-year-old has today been appointed as Sunderland manager.

It comes after Phil Parkinson’s sacking last weekend after their 1-1 draw at Fleetwood Town in League One – they go into today’s game v Wigan Athletic in 7th-place of the table.

A number of names had been linked with the role – Danny Cowley was linked and so too was former Latics boss Paul Cook.

Guy Poyet was linked with a return as well, but he was quick to rule himself out.

Speaking to safc.co.uk after his appointment, Johnson admitted to having interest from other club’s before taking this job:

“There was other interest, but that doesn’t matter now, for me it is about doing the best and I want to see a brave, new Sunderland.”

One club who Johnson was linked with was Bournemouth.

After their Premier League relegation they would part ways with longstanding boss Eddie Howe – Johnson was lightly linked before Jason Tindall took the job.

Johnson’s sacking in July was timely.

Fans had grown tired of his side’s worsening performance’s which had seen them drop out of play-off contention in the previous two seasons.

Now though, under Johnson’s former no.2 Dean Holden, Bristol City looked good for another top-six push.

Whether the wheels fall after New Year remains to be seen. But for all his hard work at Ashton Gate, Bristol City fans will be wishing Johnson good luck at Sunderland.