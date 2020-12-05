Gillingham claimed a 2-0 win at home to Swindon Town in League One today, with Town’s Taylor Curran coming under scrutiny.

John Sheridan’s side went into today’s game on the back of some inconsistent form – alternating between defeats and losses and slumped near the foot of the table.

The man who left Wigan Athletic for Swindon is coming under scrutiny though, and so too was Curran today.

READ: Championship boss sacked last season ‘front-runner’ for Sunderland job

Graduate of the Southend United academy, Curran has been with Swindon Town since the end of the 2018/19 season.

Last time round he made just the two league appearances, but he made his third of this season today as he started in defence.

Gillingham would take a half-time lead thanks to Vadaine Oliver’s fourth goal in his last three games and Swindon fans were quick to take to Twitter to blast Curran for his first 45-minutes.

Many wanted to a substitution made, but Curran would last the full 90-minutes, with Trae Coyle making it 2-0 in the second-half.

See what Swindon fans had to say about Curran’s performance today: