Gillingham claimed a 2-0 win at home to Swindon Town in League One today, with Town’s Taylor Curran coming under scrutiny.

John Sheridan’s side went into today’s game on the back of some inconsistent form – alternating between defeats and losses and slumped near the foot of the table.

The man who left Wigan Athletic for Swindon is coming under scrutiny though, and so too was Curran today.

Graduate of the Southend United academy, Curran has been with Swindon Town since the end of the 2018/19 season.

Last time round he made just the two league appearances, but he made his third of this season today as he started in defence.

Gillingham would take a half-time lead thanks to Vadaine Oliver’s fourth goal in his last three games and Swindon fans were quick to take to Twitter to blast Curran for his first 45-minutes.

Many wanted to a substitution made, but Curran would last the full 90-minutes, with Trae Coyle making it 2-0 in the second-half.

See what Swindon fans had to say about Curran’s performance today:

Still think we can win this. We’re clearly the better team. Without being too critical Curran isn’t ready for this level — Out of context Swindon Town (@STFC_BESTFAN) December 5, 2020

Thought Curran was coming off then due to his awful positioning, but no, just another injury!!! Getting stupid now #stfc — Chris Howell (@howler50) December 5, 2020

Curran is such a liability #STFC — Dan Johnson (@Dan_W_Johnson) December 5, 2020

That wasn’t too bad with the exception of any time the ball went near Curran… astounding we get anywhere near a starting eleven. It’s Agombar all over again #stfc — Neil Hussey (@hussla4) December 5, 2020

Think we’ve found our new Harry Agombar 😂 #Curran #STFC — Dave Chapple (@DaveyChaps) December 5, 2020

How the hell is Taylor Curran in the team I've not slated a player since Anton Rodgers & Bobby Howe. But he wouldn't get in at Supermarine. — Neil Buckley (@NeilSTFCBuckley) December 5, 2020