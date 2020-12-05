Nottingham Forest lost 2-0 at Reading in the Championship today, with Ryan Yates seeing red in the first-half.

After just 15-minuets of play today, Yates would be shown a straight red card and a subsequent three match ban.

Thomas Holmes had managed to direct a header goalbound. Brice Samba was caught in no man’s land and as the ball headed over the line, Yates stuck out an arm and deflected it wide.

His decision has since sparked an online debate about whether he was right to do so.

READ: Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough target ‘readying’ himself for January move

It was an act of instinct and the majority of fans didn’t place any blame on Yates for his handball.

Lucas Joao would eventually step up and score the penalty to send Reading on their way to victory, with Michael Morrison sealing the 2-0 win in the second-half.

Forest are without a win in five Championship outings now, dropping to 21st-place of the table after the full-time whistle.

See what the Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Yates’ red card on Twitter:

Game over in under 20 mins Yates is, has been, and always will be a liability — Lee Edis (@LeeedisLee) December 5, 2020

Just stupid from Yates poor from samba 🙄 — pidge1980 (@PigginAdam) December 5, 2020

What is going on behind the scenes…. So frustrating #nffc. Samba what are you doing. Yates you are great in that role but come on thought you got those silly decisions out last season. Our wingers look out of it already…. — Rohit Mistry (@RohitMistry88) December 5, 2020

#nffc anyone who has played football before at any level understands that in Yates’ situation you don’t think and it’s a reflex reaction. — js (@js1nffc) December 5, 2020

Every player would have done the same as Yates #nffc — Ash Robbo (@AshRobbo11) December 5, 2020

Yates tried to cheat and nobody should be defending it #NFFC — Daniel (@danielf1865) December 5, 2020

Yates is not to blame. Samba 100% cost us there #nffc — Dave Ball (@d_p_ball) December 5, 2020

Anyone blaming Yates is an idiot. I’m not saying that because I’m a big fan of his. I’m saying it because Samba has made a huge error and Yates had to act fast. #nffc — Pondo (@el_pond0) December 5, 2020

guys i’ve figured it out. yates was paying tribute to maradona. that was so considerate of him #NFFC — fiz x. 🎸 (@fizhynesx) December 5, 2020