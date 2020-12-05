Nottingham Forest lost 2-0 at Reading in the Championship today, with Ryan Yates seeing red in the first-half.

After just 15-minuets of play today, Yates would be shown a straight red card and a subsequent three match ban.

Thomas Holmes had managed to direct a header goalbound. Brice Samba was caught in no man’s land and as the ball headed over the line, Yates stuck out an arm and deflected it wide.

His decision has since sparked an online debate about whether he was right to do so.

It was an act of instinct and the majority of fans didn’t place any blame on Yates for his handball.

Lucas Joao would eventually step up and score the penalty to send Reading on their way to victory, with Michael Morrison sealing the 2-0 win in the second-half.

Forest are without a win in five Championship outings now, dropping to 21st-place of the table after the full-time whistle.

See what the Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Yates’ red card on Twitter: