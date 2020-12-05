Brentford’s hearts were broken in the 2019/20 season as not only did they throw away automatic promotion, but they also lost in the Play-Off Final to resign themselves to yet another season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Fast forward a few months, Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins have both left the club, but they are still challenging towards the top of the league.

Ivan Toney, who joined the club from Peterborough United, has picked up where he left off last season, and if he can carry on scoring the way he is, it could be a good season for the Bees.

If it is to be a successful year, the next month or so is crucial. We’ve picked out three fixtures from Brentford’s festive calendar that we think could be detrimental to the rest of their year:

Tuesday December 15 – Watford Vs Brentford:

Brentford have a really difficult month coming up, but on paper this is probably the most difficult game. Brentford are three places but just one point behind Watford, and with aspirations of achieving automatic promotion to the Premier League, a win here for the Bees would provide a real statement to the rest of the division.

Saturday December 19 – Brentford Vs Reading:

When you are trying to win promotion, it is crucial to win your home games. It is even more crucial to beat your promotion rivals. Reading have surprised everyone and current sit fourth in the league table. Even if things change before then, this is still a game that Brentford will have earmarked as a must win.

Wednesday December 30 – Brentford Vs AFC Bournemouth:

AFC Bournemouth were among the favourites to achieve promotion to the Premier League before the season began, and their start to the season has shown why. The Cherries have bounced back brilliantly following their relegation from the top-flight and currently sit top of the Sky Bet Championship table. This is the final match of a tough 2020 for both these teams, and they’d love nothing more than to end it on a high.