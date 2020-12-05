Norwich City are currently top of the Sky Bet Championship after 15 games. The Canaries have accumulated 28 points so far this season, but the second tier is a tight league and there is just three points separating top of the table Norwich and eighth placed Stoke City.

Christmas is a crucial time of year for every club, and that will be no different for Norwich this year as they bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

We have picked out three festive fixtures that we feel will be essential for the East Anglian club if they are to be successful come May:

Saturday December 12 – Blackburn Rovers Vs Norwich City:

When they are on form, Blackburn Rovers are a real dangerous team. They are the top scorers in the Sky Bet Championship so far this season, and they will provide a real threat to the Canaries. Games like this are crucial for Norwich not to lose, as Blackburn are currently chasing a Play-Off place. With Norwich currently holding top spot, they will not want their already small gap between them and the chasing pack to be extinguished.

Wednesday December 16 – Reading Vs Norwich City:

Reading have been one of the main surprise packages in the league this season and currently sit fourth, just one point off early pace setter Norwich. Whether or not people expect Reading to be up there come the end of the season, this game is still crucial for the time being as Norwich aim to head into Christmas top of the pile.

Saturday December 26 – Watford Vs Norwich City:

Boxing Day is a huge one for Norwich City as they travel to Watford, who were relegated alongside the Canaries last season. Both teams have started this campaign well, with Watford currently sitting third, and just a point behind Norwich. By the time this game comes around, the table could be completely different but there is no denying that this is a huge game between two teams that are expected to be in the top six in May.