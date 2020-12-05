Cardiff City are currently 12th in the Sky Bet Championship table after 15 games, with just six points between them and the Play-Off places.

It was a tough start for the Welsh side and reports had even suggested that manager Neil Harris’ job was under threat. That seems bizarre, given that a matter of months ago Harris guided the Bluebirds to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs.

Unfortunately for Cardiff they were beaten in the Semi-Finals by Fulham, but it gave them a real sense of purpose heading into the 2020/21 season.

One of the key signings this summer saw young Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo join the club on-loan. It took the 23-year old a while to settle in but things seem to have really clicked over the last few games for Ojo.

Over the last week, Ojo has picked up one goal and three assists in just two games, with a goal and an assist each in the victory over Luton Town, and two assists in Tuesday night’s victory over Huddersfield Town.

Anyone that has watched Ojo play knows exactly what he is about. He is a direct runner, he likes to get in the faces of defenders, and he has good quality delivery into the box.

In Kieffer Moore, Cardiff City possess one of the best target men in the Football League. Moore scored twice in the victory over Huddersfield earlier this week, and we are really starting to see Ojo and Moore work well together.

In his 15 league matches that he has played for the Bluebirds so far this season, Ojo has three goals and four assists. On paper these stats may not seem so great, but he has only completed the full 90 minutes three times in this campaign.

The 23-year old winger has a wealth of experience on loan, spending last season playing for Rangers in both the Scottish Premier League and the Europa League.

Ojo has also spent time on loan at Fulham, Wolves and Wigan Athletic, all three of whom he represented at Championship level.

He has clearly got the talent, and if you combine that with the experience he has for someone of his age, Ojo could be a real threat to all Sky Bet Championship defenders this season.