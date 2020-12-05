Sunderland outcast Aiden McGeady is set to return to the squad for today’s League one clash with Wigan Athletic.

The Black Cats host bottom-club Wigan Athletic today as they vie for a first win in four league outings.

Having parted ways with Phil Parkinson last weekend, Sunderland go into today in 7th-place of the League One table – one point behind Portsmouth in 6th and with a game in hand.

Former Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is ‘close’ to being appointed as manager.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie claimed yesterday that McGeady is set to return to the side for today’s match, tweeting:

Aiden McGeady back from cold storage for Sunderland against Wigan tomorrow. He’s not played for the club for over a year. But they desperately need him #SAFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) December 4, 2020

The 34-year-old has endured a tough stint with Sunderland of late.

Now in his fourth full-season with the Black Cats, McGeady has rapidly fallen down the pecking order and after a loan spell with Charlton Athletic last season, finds himself playing for Sunderland’s development squad this time round.

Now though, with Andrew Taylor in caretaker charge, McGeady is set to rejoin the action.

The former Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End Man was a revered name at one time.

But since returning to England from Russia, McGeady has seemingly been on a downtrend.

Having not played for Sunderland in over a year now, his future at the club hangs in the balance. But with the capabilities he has, he could well be the ‘spark’ that Sunderland have missed this season.