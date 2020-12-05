QPR travel to Huddersfield Town in the Championship today, as Mark Warburton looks to avoid a third-straight defeat.

The Rs have won just one of their last five outings going into today’s game in Yorkshire.

Consecutive 2-1 defeats follow them into this tie – against Brentford and Bristol City – and today they face a Huddersfield side who’ve won just one of their last six.

A ‘must-win’ game for both sides then, and QPR could do with welcoming back Geoff Cameron.

The veteran midfielder has missed the last two defeats through injury and his presence in the heart of the pitch was notably absent.

At 35-years-old, Cameron – a player with World Cup and Copa America experience to his name – is still proving a worthy Championship player for QPR.

He’s quietly become a favourite amongst fans and having featured an impressive 36 times in the Championship for QPR last season, he’s made 12 appearances this time round.

Who he might come in for remains a question though.

In Warburton’s ever-familiar 4-2-3-1, Dom Ball and Tom Carroll were the two holding midfielders.

It may well be Ball that makes way for Cameron – who is expected to be fit for today – with Carroll providing the ground coverage, and Cameron the solidity.

QPR remain seven points above the drop zone, but they’ve been inching closer and closer to it all season – a win at Huddersfield today would be a huge statement.