Hull City predicted line-up to face Oxford United today
Hull City take on Oxford United this afternoon at the Kassam Stadium.
The Tigers are looking to extend their gap at the top of League One and today will be the first time this season that they will be playing in front of supporters, albeit Oxford’s.
Grant McCann’s side are currently four points clear at the top of the table and will want to top the tree at Christmas.
They beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 in midweek courtesy of goals from Josh Magennis and Tom Eaves, bouncing back from their FA Cup defeat to Stevenage in the process.
This afternoon could be a tough one for the Yorkshire side, despite the U’s currently sat in 20th place.
‘We’re going to need the squad’
McCann has told his sides’ website: “We’re going to need the squad during this (festive) period, there’s no question about that. If we’re going to keep ourselves around the top end of the table, everybody is going to be needed.”
Predicted line-up
Formation- 4-3-3
Matt Ingram
Josh Emmanuel
Reece Burke
Jacob Greaves
Callum Elder
Greg Docherty
Richard Smallwood
George Honeyman
Mallik Wilks
Josh Magennis
Keane Lewis-Potter
In-form
Hull are looking strong at the moment and have some real quality at this level. The likes Wilks, Lewis-Potter and Honeyman are having great seasons and will be pivotal in their push for promotion.
Magennis is in top form at the moment and will be looking to continue his goal scoring against Oxford this afternoon.
In other Hull news, they have no intention to loan out Brandon Fleming next month, as per The72.