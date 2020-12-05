Hull City take on Oxford United this afternoon at the Kassam Stadium.

The Tigers are looking to extend their gap at the top of League One and today will be the first time this season that they will be playing in front of supporters, albeit Oxford’s.

Grant McCann’s side are currently four points clear at the top of the table and will want to top the tree at Christmas.

They beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 in midweek courtesy of goals from Josh Magennis and Tom Eaves, bouncing back from their FA Cup defeat to Stevenage in the process.

This afternoon could be a tough one for the Yorkshire side, despite the U’s currently sat in 20th place.

‘We’re going to need the squad’

McCann has told his sides’ website: “We’re going to need the squad during this (festive) period, there’s no question about that. If we’re going to keep ourselves around the top end of the table, everybody is going to be needed.”

Predicted line-up

Formation- 4-3-3

Matt Ingram

Josh Emmanuel

Reece Burke

Jacob Greaves

Callum Elder

Greg Docherty

Richard Smallwood

George Honeyman

Mallik Wilks

Josh Magennis

Keane Lewis-Potter

In-form

Hull are looking strong at the moment and have some real quality at this level. The likes Wilks, Lewis-Potter and Honeyman are having great seasons and will be pivotal in their push for promotion.

Magennis is in top form at the moment and will be looking to continue his goal scoring against Oxford this afternoon.

In other Hull news, they have no intention to loan out Brandon Fleming next month, as per The72.



Who will win today?