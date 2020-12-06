In the coming months Kenny Jackett will be looking at his experienced players to guide Portsmouth out of League One.

This means that the younger players might get less game time and instead will need loans to aid their development.

Here’s 3 players that might go on loan in January-

Haji Mnoga

This season Mnoga made his League One debut coming on in Pompey’s 3-1 win over Lincoln. At only 18-years-old it’s clear the club have high hopes for the academy graduate.

However, with a tough run in predicted as Portsmouth push for promotion, Jackett might turn to the experience of James Bolton to play backup to first choice right-back Callum Johnson.

A loan will allow Mnoga to g It will also give the player a chance to find out his best position, as in the handful of games for the team he has been used at centre-back, right-back and right midfield.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild

After being out of action for almost a year due to the pandemic and injury, the 22-year-old will be trying to get as many minutes under his belt as possible in the coming months.

Now fully fit and on loan with Bromley, the attacker has hit a good run of form scoring twice in four games, including a thunderous shot from long range.

His spell in the National League is set to end in January, but with Portsmouth’s depth in attacking positions, Jackett may be looking at the possibility of an extension with the Ravens.

Charlie Bell

Another academy graduate, Charlie Bell made his first team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie with West Ham’s Under 21s .

The tidy attacking midfielder has the technical traits to be a very good player but needs game time to come to terms with the physical side of the game at senior level.

A non-league side looking for a player to add a creative spark from the central areas could do a smart bit of business by getting Bell on loan in January.