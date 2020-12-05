Ipswich Town have extended the contract of Andre Dozzell until 2024.

The 21-year-old former England youth player is a favourite of Paul Lambert’s.

He’s had a slow introduction into the side over the past few season but having featured 13 times in League One this campaign, Dozzell is starting to cement his place in this side.

Having made his league debut for Ipswich way back in the 2015/16 season, it’s taken a while for Dozzell to really kick-on with the club.

Expectations were high from an early age and that may well have stinted his progression – since his first-team debut, Dozzell has proved something of a ‘late bloomer’.

Having impressed this season though, Dozzell has signed a lengthy contract extension with the club and looks set to continue his progression.

Ipswich Town have had another frustrating start to the season.

Having begun well, Lambert’s side have now won just one of their last seven in all competitions, without a win in three League One outings as travel down to Plymouth Argyle today.

They go into this tie on the South Coast in 5th-place of the table and with a chance of breaking into the top-two should Lincoln City taste defeat this weekend.

Dozzell will be hoping this new deal can propel him even further and if he impresses this season, there may well be suitors looking at him in time for next season.