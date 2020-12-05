Greg Halford is training with Southend United, according to a report by the Echo News.

The veteran free agent has been taken on trial by the League Two side as he searches for a new club.

Free agent

Halford, who is 35 years old, is a free agent and is eager to get back into the game.

The ex-England youth international has been available since leaving Aberdeen last year.

He is a vastly experienced player and has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date, having previously played for the likes of Colchester United, Reading, Sunderland, Wolves, Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest, Rotherham United and Cardiff City.

‘Ready to go into a team’

Halford turned to Linkedin in his hunt for a new home and said: “If there any clubs out there looking for an experienced and motivated player with over 500 league appearances i’m willing to play for free up to January.

“I’ve had a pre season with a club and trained everyday since and still training now so I’m fit and ready to go into a team. My hunger is as strong as ever and willing to do anything to get my career up and running again.”

Southend have now given him an opportunity and it will be interesting to see if anything develops from it this winter. They are currently bottom of the Football League after a tough start to the season.

Versatile

He is versatile, having shown in the past he can play pretty much anywhere outfield, and could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for a lower league club needing reinforcements.

Halford has played in the Premier League before and was part of the Cardiff side promoted from the Championship in 2018 under Neil Warnock.