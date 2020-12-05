Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has stated that his side will ‘only be using the loan market’ in January, effectively ruling himself out of a move for Swansea City’s Connor Roberts.

The Blades look set for relegation to the Championship this season.

They sit at the foot of the Premier League table having taken just one point from their opening 10 games of the season.

In the summer, Wilder was linked with a move for Swansea City full-back Roberts – the 25-year-old is a product of the Swansea youth academy and a Wales international.

Having featured over 100 times in the league for Swansea, Roberts has now cemented that right-wing back spot and has again had a strong start to the season.

Steve Cooper’s side have taken 26 points from their opening 15 games and sit in 7th-place of the Championship table for today’s visit of Luton Town.

Roberts has featured in all 15 of those ties, having made 40 Championship appearances last season and 45 in the one prior to that.

With his form conitnuing to impress, Cooper would’ve been fearing potential January interest from the likes of Sheffield United.

With Wilder effectively ruling himself out of the move though it’ll give Cooper confidence that his side won’t be picked apart in January, and confidence of making another top-six finish.

He’ll have learned a lot from his maiden season in charge of the Welsh club, and a win against an in-form Luton Town side today would be a massive result.