Blackpool are keen to strike a deal with Arsenal to keep Daniel Ballard until the end of the season, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The defender is currently on loan at Bloomfield Road until January but they want to extend his stay.

Ballard, who is 21 years old, linked up with Neil Critchley’s side in October and has since made four appearances for the Seasiders.

Swindon loan last season

He is enjoying getting some first-team football under his belt, with his previous loan experience coming last season at Swindon Town in League Two.

Learning a lot

Ballard has opened up over his first couple of months up north: “I’ve probably learned the most in my career in a relatively short period – I’ve had a lot of ups and downs. That’s why I’ve come out on loan, to experience what the real football world is like.

“I want to keep performing well and hopefully I’ll get the opportunity to keep playing – and hopefully it will be until the end of the season. I’m enjoying the people, they’re really friendly. I’m not feeling homesick or trying to run home on every day off, I quite enjoy being up here.”

He added: “I’ve never really played up north before but there’s beautiful scenery around here and I’m staying in a nice apartment.”

Career to date

Ballard has risen up through the youth ranks at Arsenal but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League. He has been a regular for the London giants at youth levels though.

He has also made five caps for Northern Ireland so far in his career.

Blackpool are in action today and take on rivals Fleetwood Town away, with Critchley’s men looking to build on their win over Portsmouth last time out.

Will Blackpool keep Ballard?