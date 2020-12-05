Charlton Athletic are back in action today against Shrewsbury Town.

The Addicks travel to New Meadow looking to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat to MK Dons at home in midweek.

Lee Bowyer’s side are currently sat in 4th place in the league and are eager to close the gap on the automatic promotion places.

Shrewsbury could be a difficult game for the London club, especially after their appointment of Steve Cotterill. They are fighting for their lives at the bottom and drew 2-2 with Accrington Stanley in midweek.

Bowyer is expecting a tough one and has told his sides’ website: “It doesn’t matter who you play, it is the way you approach it. Sometimes if a player or two players aren’t quite at it, you carry players. It doesn’t matter what position the team are, you can’t afford to carry players.”

Predicted line-up

Formation- (4-3-3).

Ben Amos

Adam Matthews

Chris Gunter

Darren Pratley

Ben Purrington

Albie Morgan

Ben Watson

Jonny Williams

Chuks Aneke

Conor Washinton

Omar Bogle

Fans back

Charlton won their last away game at fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town last weekend so will be keen to replicate that performance.

They welcomed fans back in against the Dons on Wednesday and will have Shrewsbury supporters watching on this afternoon. It will be interested to see if that has any impact on the game.

Who will win?