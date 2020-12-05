Derby County and Nottingham Forest are on ‘red alert’ as reports claim that summer target Serdar Dursun is wanting a January move from Darmstadt.

Reports cited in Derby Telegraph this morning suggest that Dursun, 29, is keen to seal a January move away from Germany.

For Bundesliga 2 side Darmstadt, Dursun has netted 15 goals in this calendar year with six in this campaign so far.

Both Derby and Forest were linked with a summer move for Dursun.

Nothing would materialise though and now heading into January, either Derby or Forest could land the striker on a ‘cut-price’ deal with his Darmstadt contract expiring next summer.

Pre-contract can be agreed then, but Derby Telegraph hints that Derby and Forest might prefer the bargain buy in the New Year.

It’s been woeful seasons for the Midlands rivals.

Derby rooted at the foot of the Championship and going into their weekend trip to Millwall without a manager, whilst Forest remain strugglers under new boss Chris Hughton.

Either side could do with some goals and with neither performing of late, who Dursun might opt for remains to be seen.

Forest ave a number of strikers in their ranks already – the likes of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban – and so Derby might seem a more fulfilling choice for the German striker.

Any kind of addition would be helpful for Derby in January – with every weekend they look more and more like relegation candidates, and today’s trip to The Den is another tall order for Wayne Rooney.