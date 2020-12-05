Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has insisted he needs a winger in January, hinting at a possible return for Everton’s Yannick Bolasie.

The Congolese was close to joinging Middlesbrough on loan last summer.

With the move never materialising though – and Bolasie being omitted from Carlo Ancelotti’s squad since – it makes a January move to Middlesbrough all the more likely.

Speaking to Gazette Live, Warnock said:

“We’re looking to see if we can bring a wide player in, or even two, and we might lose the odd player.

“We haven’t got enough wide players really. I always like my wide players to chip in with goals, maybe six or seven a season.

“We’ve been asking full-backs to do that most of the season.”

Middlesbrough signed ex-Sunderland man Duncan Watmore on a short-term deal last month.

The 26-year-old has had a stop-start career owing to injury but has featured in Boro’s last three outings now – he scored both goals in the 2-1 win against Swansea City last time out.

Asked whether Warnock would consider a more long-term deal for Watmore come January, he said:

“I don’t think he can do much more than score two goals to give himself a good case!

“Let’s see what happens though. There’s no pressure on Duncan. We’ve got to be careful with him because of his problems in the past.

“But things are going well for him right now and, touch wood, long may it continue…I was really pleased for him the other night because he’s had a horrific couple of years.”

Middlesbrough have lost just three Championship games all season.

Under Warnock, Boro are proving hard to beat and sitting in 10th-place of the table going into their weekend fixture with Stoke City, fans will be quietly optimistic about their play-off chances.

Additions are needed in January though with the fault in Warnock’s side evident – his side need plenty more goals, and if Watmore could chip in with a few more than that would be a welcome surprise to Warnock as well.