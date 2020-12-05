Nottingham Forest face an uphill battle as they look to turn around their poor run of form. After facing four games without a win, they travel to 4th-placed Reading.

Sitting just three points above the relegation zone, Forest face a difficult run of games. A run that saw them face Watford last time out, they will face second-placed Norwich City in their next game, after Reading.

Nottingham Forest – predicted line-up to face Reading away

GK -Brice Samba: The Congolese GK has been the no.1 for Forest since the start of last season. It comes as no surprise that he is likely to keep his place vs Reading.



RB – Cyrus Christie: A very experienced Championship right back, he has fitted in very well in Forest side since joining on-loan from Fulham.

CB – Joe Worrall: 23-year-old Worrall has replaced the injured Scott McKenna in recent games, who is out with an ankle injury.

CB – Tobias Figueirdo: The ever-present Portuguese defender is set to make his fourteenth appearance of the season.

LB – Yuri Ribeiro: Having signed from SLB Benfica, Riberio joined Forest for £1.3million.

CDM- Ryan Yates: Yates is comfortable playing in any of the midfield positions and will likely sit slightly deeper in this three-man midfield.

CM- Cafu: Not to get mixed up with the Brazilian legend, this Portuguese midfielder is on-loan from Olympiacos.

CM- Harry Arter: A former Premier League midfielder with Bournemouth, Arter has played 9 games so far this season having signed permanently for the club this summer.

LW- Anthony Knockaert: Still yet to score for the club in his first 9 games, Knockaert faces a tough run of games to turn his luck around.

RW- Joe Lolley: With his only goal this season coming against Blackburn, Lolley will look to prove why he deserves a place in the team with a good performance this weekend.

ST- Lyle Taylor: 30-year-old Taylor has scored 4 goals so far this season in the Championship, the former Charlton player is yet to recreate his former goal-scoring form in a Forest shirt. Something that could all change, starting with this game against Reading.

Who will come out on top? Reading or Nottingham Forest?