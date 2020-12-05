Wigan Athletic were looking at a comfortable, mid-table finish in last-season’s Covid-hit Sky Bet Championship campaign. It was a takeover that, effectively, relegated them to League One.

After being taken over by Au Yeung Wai Kay, the Latics found themselves being put into administration. It took their new owner mere weeks to put the club into administration – an administration confirmed on July 1.

Takeover blues as administration leads to relegation

Hong Kong-based Au Yeung Wai Kay not only placed Wigan into administration, according to the BBC they had already inquired about the possibility of doing so before completing his purchase of the club.

The EFL were hamstrung on what they had to do – the only option available to them was a deduction of 12 points to be undertaken at the season’s end. That deduction, alongside a late Barnsley winner against Brentford, saw the Latics relegated to League One.

Light at the end of the tunnel – new takeover on horizon

After the doom-and-gloom of selling their brightest prospects, Wigan are having to make a stab of it in the third tier of English football. They currently sit bottom of the pile on 8 points – 5 points away from safety at this early stage.

There’s been a glimmer of hope with takeover talks being the flavour of the past few weeks. The preffered bidders are a Spanish group led by Jose Miguel Garrido Cristo. However, that particular avenue has hit the buffers with the EFL wanting added information from Cristo about his business empire in a story from The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Rumours abound as takeover stalls

As with anything such as this, talk will get going and rumours will start to churn. That is definitely the case here with Wigan’s takeover tumble. Indeed, it is Nixon himself who puts one particular rumour to bed (tweet – below):

It seems that this one is going to tumble along for a little while longer. This won’t be the last twist, that’s for sure. However, it can only be hoped that a takeover is sorted and that Latics fans can gain some hope that their club will have a more stable base from which to build.

Will Wigna fans finally have something to cheer with a successful takeover?