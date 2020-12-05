After dropping points in their last two, Norwich City will be aiming to bounce back against second from bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

The last two outings for The Canaries have been hugely disappointment.

Results that have seen them drop down to second in the league, behind Bournemouth. Norwich will be aiming for all three points as Wednesday who have failed to win in their last five.

Norwich City – Predicted line-up vs Sheffield Wednesday



GK – Michael McGovern: 36-year-old McGovern has stepped in replacing the injured Tim Krul. Yet to keep a clean sheet in his first three. He will hope to get his first vs Wednesday.



LB – Jacob Sorensen: A versatile midfielder who has stepped in for the injured Xavi Quintilla.

CB – Grant Hanley: The Scottish international is set to start his twelfth game of the season, he will likely captain the Canaries for this one.

CB – Ben Gibson: Forming a very experienced defensive pairing is the man on loan from Burnley. Like Hanley, he has so far played 11 times this season.

RB – Max Aarons: A player who has previously been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Aarons will hope to continue impressing elite European clubs vs Sheffield Wednesday.

CM – Alex Tettey: As he edges closer to 250 games for the clubs, this will put the Norwegian just two appearances shy of the landmark.

CM – Oliver Skipp: The Spurs man has been a focal point of this Norwich City side so far this season. Having played and started every game.

LW – Josh Martin: Martin joined from the Arsenal youth set-up. The 24-year-old has had an underwhelming start to this season but will look to capitalise with Hernandez and Cantwell out injured.

CAM – Marko Vrancic: The Bosnian is commonly known for coming off of the bench but the injury crisis at the club means that Vrancic will likely start for Daniel Farke’s side.

RW – Emi Buendia: Having scored from the penalty spot against Luton midweek, Buendia will hope to continue this scoring form against The Owls



ST – Teemu Pukki: Something of a doubt ahead of this game, Pukki has reportedly passed a fitness test and looks fit to lead the line for Norwich City.

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday: Who Will Win?