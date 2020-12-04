Portsmouth will be looking to get their bid for promotion back on track with a win against Peterborough United on Saturday.

The Blues will welcome supporters back to Fratton Park for the first time since the pandemic put a halt to the League One campaign in March.

They may need the motivation of the fans as they go into the contest on the back of a midweek defeat in an uneventful game at Blackpool.

But Kenny Jackett’s boys will know that a win will keep them in the play-off places as they continue a tough month of fixtures.

Darren Ferguson’s side started the season strongly but have been inconsistent in recent weeks which has seen them lose three out of their last five games.

They are currently in third place and three points above Pompey who despite being the division’s top scoring side, find themselves in sixth.

The only Portsmouth absentee is Michael Jacobs who is still suffering with a knee injury.

Predicted formation (4-4-2)

MacGillivray

Johnson

Whatmough

Raggett

Brown

Harness

Naylor (c)

Canon

Curtis

Marquis

Harrison

After the dire performance on Tuesday night, Kenny Jackett may resort back to the starting eleven that ended November strongly.

That would mean Ryan Williams, who is recently back from injury, would drop to the bench to make space for Marcus Harness on the right wing.

Upfront Ellis Harrison would come into the team to partner the league’s top scorer John Marquis.

The Blues’ will be desperate to get points on the board here as their next three league games will see them face promotion contenders Fleetwood Town and Ipswich, as well as a trip north to current leaders Hull.

Will Portsmouth beat Peterborough United?