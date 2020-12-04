Salford City are set to add Noel Hunt to their coaching staff, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Salford. Noel Hunt to join Richie Wellens. Tommy Wright to stay at Swindon. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 2, 2020

The ex-Reading, Leeds United and Portsmouth striker is poised to link back up with Richie Wellens at the North West side.



Reunion on the cards…

Hunt, who is 37 years old, has left his position as assistant manager at Swindon Town and is said to be linking up with the Ammies in a similar role.

He was placed in caretaker charge after Wellens left for Salford last month but has departed this week, with the League One side opting for John Sheridan as their new boss.

The Robins’ official club website broke the news yesterday, reading: “The Club would like to thank Noel for all his efforts during his time at the County Ground, especially during our 2019/20 League Two Championship winning campaign. We would also like to wish Noel the very best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Wellens will be pleased if he can reunite with him at Moor Lane and have a familiar face working alongside him.

Ex-Reading, Leeds and Pompey…

Hunt spent his playing career with the likes of Reading, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth and played in the Premier League. The ex-Republic of Ireland international will now be looking to have a successful career in coaching and could play a role in Salford’s plans of rising up the leagues.

Wellens has won two out of his opening five games in all competitions since dropping down from the third tier to replace Graham Alexander.

The Ammies are in action tomorrow and face a tricky test away at Barrow.

Will Hunt link up with Wellens?