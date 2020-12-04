Wigan Athletic’s prospective Spanish takeover has a fresh update today, with The Sun’s Alan Nixon reporting that the exclusivity period will ‘rumble on’ amid Jose Miguel Garrido Cristo’s financial screening.

Cristo and Felipe Moreno are vying to take majority control of Wigan Athletic.

Moreno – owner of Madrid-based side Leganes – will take a major share of the club, having already passed the required EFL test.

Cristo however is yet to pass the Owners’ and Directors’ Test but the bids’ exclusivity period will continue on.

Rival bids have been rumoured – the likes of British businessman Jonathan Rowland and his backing Ray Ranson were reported to be ‘behind a late bid’.

Tweeting earlier today, Nixon gave this update on the pending situation at Wigan Athletic:

Wigan. EFL yet to pass Jose Miguel Garrido Cristo. He was putting in £1m to the pot. Spanish bid team now trying to change their offer to see if they can get round this. Exclusivity rumbles on. NO rival bidder has put down a deposit which puts them in the tyre kicker category. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 4, 2020

The club was relegated into League One last season, having been dealt a 15-point deduction following their entering administration.

Mass controversy still looms over how it happened, but soon after their demise the news of the Spanish bid broke.

It had given some optimism to the fans, but matters on the pitch continue to worsen for the Latics.

Leam Richardson is the man in charge after John Sheridan left for Swindon Town last month, just 15 games into his tenure.

Wigan remain at the foot of the League One table having lost their last outing 2-1 at Lincoln City, stretching their winless run to 13 in all competitions.

They resume league duties with a trip to Sunderland this weekend.