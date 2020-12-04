Bad form and bad results have seen Derby County drop to the bottom of the Championship table. It was enough to cost Phillip Cocu his job.

That ‘manager situation’ is yet to be sorted. The Rams will be hoping to improve on recent for that has seen them arrest a sequence of losses with a barce of 1-1 drawn games vs Coventry City and Wycombe Wanderers.

Derby County – predicted line-up for Lions test

GK – David Marshall: 35-year-old Marshall arrived at Pride Park this August. He’s made 14 appearances (21 conceded/1 clean sheet). Likely to be between the sticks again.

LB – Lee Buchanan: 19-year-old Buchanan has made 11 appearances for the Rams as they look to youth. A product of the Derby academy set-up.



CB – Matt Clarke: Former Ipswich and Porstmouth youngster Clarke is on loan at Pride Park from Premier League side Brighton. 14 Championship appearances this season; a shoo-in for Saturday.

CB – Andre Wisdom: bringing infield from his more accustomed right-back spot, expect Wisdom to add to his 11 appearances so far this campaign.



RB – Nathan Byrne: 28-year-old Byrne should add to the 14 appearances he’s made this season since signing from relegated and striken Wigan Athletic.

DM – Krystian Bielik: the 22-year-old was a big-money buy from Arsenal in early August 2019 – costing the Rams around £7.3m. Has made two appearances for Derby since recovering from a cruciate tear. Could get a start vis Lions.

DM – Max Bird: 20-year-old Bird is another youngster coming up through the ranks at the club. 9 appearances for the Rams this season so far – expect another at the weekend.

LW – Tom Lawrence: 11 appearances this season but yet to worry the scorers. Will be vital to Rams revival – expect to see him named.



ACM – Louie Sibley: 10 appearances for the youngster who is highly rated at the club and another who’s come up through the ranks. Not quite hit the goals of last season but will be looking to get in and amongst soon.



RW – Kamil Jozwiak: Poland international Jozwiak was a near-£4m signing for Derby in mid-September. One assist in 11 Chaampionship games. Expect to see him start at Millwall.



STR – Colin Kazim-Richards: Snapped up on a free transfer after being released by Mexican side CF Pachuca, the 16-club veteran has made 8 appearances for the Rams, scoring 1 goal and adding 1 assist.

Millwall vs Derby County - what will be the result?