Sunderland looked to have moved a major step closer in appointing their new head coach – former Bristol City boss Lee Johnson, reports The Northern Echo.

He is the Black Cats’ number one target after former head coach Gus Poyet was ruled as a potential candidate, and could be appointed within the next 24 hours.

Danny Cowley and Paul Cook are also on Sunderland’s shortlist, but it is understood that the club is going all out to secure Johnson’s signature.

Former boss Phil Parkinson was relieved of his duties on 29th November following a 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town – a result which left the Black Cats eighth in League One and two points off the play-off places.

Johnson has been out of work since July when he was sacked by Bristol City after spending almost four-and-a-half years at Ashton Gate following his appointment there in February 2016. He has had previous spells managing Oldham Athletic and Barnsley.

There could be a number of changes in a very short space of time in the north east, with the club also set to appoint Birmingham City academy manager Kristjaan Speakman as their new technical director.

Takeover talks are reportedly ongoing, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and current director Juan Sartori reportedly having entered a period of exclusivity with current owner Steward Donald.

Sunderland are in League One action on Saturday when they host Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light.

They sit seventh in the table, one point adrift of Portsmouth in sixth with a game in hand over Kenny Jackett’s side.