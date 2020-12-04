Hull City boss Grant McCann has ruled out a winter loan exit for Brandon Fleming, as per BBC Humberside Sport (see tweet below).

The left-back still has a big part to play at the KCOM Stadium this season and will not be departing in the January transfer window.

New contract…

Fleming, who is 21 years old, has recently signed a new three-year deal with the League One table toppers.

He has made six appearances in all competitions so far this term and competes with Callum Elder for his position.

Fleming made his first-team debut in August 2017 against Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup under Leonid Slutsky and has since played 18 more games for the his hometown club.

He spent time on loan in League One at Bolton Wanderers last season and got some valuable experience under his belt. There have been whispers that he could head out again for more game time, but McCann has said he’s going nowhere.

‘Developing all the time’….

“I like Brandon as a player and as a person,” the Hull boss said. “I think he’s developing all the time. He had a really good loan at Bolton last season at this level. He started the season really well.”

When asked can a loan departure be ruled out: “Yes, definitely, he’s not going anywhere.”

Hull will be looking to extend their gap at the top with a win away at Oxford United tomorrow.



