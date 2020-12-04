Sunderland are in ‘advanced talks’ with former Bristol City manager Lee Johnson, reports Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

The Black Cats have been managerless since their sacking of Phil Parkinson last weekend.

A 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town in League One proved his final match and since, Sunderland have been linked with a host of names.

The likes of Danny Cowley and Paul Cook have been touted, with Guy Poyet having been linked as well – the former Black Cats boss was quick to rule out a return though.

But now the club seem set on former Bristol City boss Johnson.

The Bristolian was sacked last season after seeing his side plummet out of play-off contention in the Championship.

His departure was a long time coming and the club have since appointed his former no.2 in Dean Holden.

Plenty of Sunderland fans have reacted to the news of Johnson’s ‘advance talks’ today, and here’s how they reacted on Twitter:

Know little about him. He's not Jurassic Parky, so that's a plus. But he's not Poyet or Philips/Pearson so that looks a minus. Show us what you've got, Lee, and please play some football – we're starved of it. — Peter Stamp (@pwstamp) December 4, 2020

Lee Johnson plays good attacking football I'm hearing

Not with this squad he doesn't

Work cut out is an understatement#SAFC — Mick Pereira (@marathon_mick69) December 4, 2020

Id be really happy with Lee Johnson as manager.. did a excellent job at Bristol City.. would of been my second choice behind Nigel Pearson #safc https://t.co/SnFKYNznm3 — Joe Smith (@Joecsmith11) December 4, 2020

I’m optimistic about this appointment, here’s hoping it doesn’t come back to bite me! — James (@BaghdadCocaCola) December 4, 2020

Nope. Danny Cowley all day for me. Eurgh. — Jimmy R (@MrJimmyMR) December 4, 2020

Really feels like another Parkinson job, shrewd at the time, but can he do the job over time — David G (@DavidJG00615083) December 4, 2020