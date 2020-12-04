Sunderland are in ‘advanced talks’ with former Bristol City manager Lee Johnson, reports Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

The Black Cats have been managerless since their sacking of Phil Parkinson last weekend.

A 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town in League One proved his final match and since, Sunderland have been linked with a host of names.

The likes of Danny Cowley and Paul Cook have been touted, with Guy Poyet having been linked as well – the former Black Cats boss was quick to rule out a return though.

But now the club seem set on former Bristol City boss Johnson.

The Bristolian was sacked last season after seeing his side plummet out of play-off contention in the Championship.

His departure was a long time coming and the club have since appointed his former no.2 in Dean Holden.

Plenty of Sunderland fans have reacted to the news of Johnson’s ‘advance talks’ today, and here’s how they reacted on Twitter: