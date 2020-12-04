Huddersfield Town have put in some really impressive performances this season.

Under Carlos Corberan the Terriers have put more of an emphasis on the future, with a handful of youngsters making their debuts in the opening months of this season.

But with the January transfer window soon being upon us, here are three youngsters who Huddersfield could loan out in January.

Romoney Crichlow

One of the handful of players to make his debut for the Terriers this season, Romoney Crichlow put in a man of the match performance in their win over Nottingham Forest a while ago.

The young English defender has also featured on the bench for Carlos Corberan’s side on a few occasions, and looks like a real talent for the future. However the competition at the back, appears to be hampering Crichlow’s progress.

A loan to a league one or two side in January, could be the best option for the development of him as a player.

Matty Daly

Another youngster who has found chances limited this season, is highly rated young midfielder Matty Daly.

The former England under 17 international, has recently signed a new contract, but still is yet to break into the starting eleven.

Although Daly started for the Terriers in their trip to Cardiff the other night, all roads will lead to a temporary exit for the Lancashire born midfielder in January, with a team in league one having the best chance of snapping up the young talent.

Ben Jackson

Another highly thought of youngster on the books of the Huddersfield team is Ben Jackson.

The left sided player made his debut for the club in their Carabao Cup defeat to Rochdale in September, and made a cameo off the bench in their season opener against Norwich shortly after. I understand that Jackson is provoking some serious thought from head coach Carlos Corberan, who is aware of Jackson’s talent.

Although I feel the left sided player could already make an impact in the Huddersfield team, I think the best option for Jackson will be a loan.

The former Stockport loanee, like the other two youngsters have been fully integrated in the Huddersfield senior squad, and would surely be a major boost to anyone who signed them on loan in January.