QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley has signed a new seven-day emergency loan deal with Doncaster Rovers, reports DoncasterRoversfc.co.uk.

Lumley originally arrived at Doncaster on 20th November due to a goalkeeping shortage at the Keepmoat Stadium, and it is the second time this seven-day loan agreement has been extended.

The 25-year-old made his Rovers debut in a 1-1 draw with Sunderland on 21st November, and has made four appearances in all competitions to date for Darren Moore’s side.

He is still yet to keep his first clean sheet for the South Yorkshire club, conceding six goals in those four games.

It is Lumley’s second emergency loan so far this campaign after temporarily joining fellow League One side Gillingham on a seven-day deal back on 30th October.

He subsequently went onto play in the Gills’ League One fixtures against Sunderland and Crewe Alexandra.

READ: Ex-Leeds United, QPR man wanted by Birmingham City ‘likely’ to leave in January

Since progressing through QPR’s academy, Lumley has also had loan spells at Bishop’s Stortford, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool.

The goalkeeper made his Hoops debut in an Emirates FA Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest back in January 2016, before making his Championship bow in 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers that same month.

Doncaster currently sit 10th in League One with 21 points from 13 games, four points adrift of Portsmouth in the play-off places with two games in hand over the south-coast club.

They are next in action away at Northampton Town on Saturday looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to league leaders Hull City last time out.