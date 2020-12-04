All currently seems to be well at the Brentford Community Stadium, with the Bees flying in the right direction after stretching their unbeaten run to eight games in a 2-0 victory at Rotherham United on Tuesday night.

There appears to be room to manoeuvre a number of players out the door on a temporary basis, with Brentford having a relatively short injury list.

Christian Norgaard (ankle), Mads Roerslev (foot), and Shandon Baptiste (knee) are currently the only definite absentees.

With that in mind, here are three Brentford players who could head out on loan in January.



Ellery Balcombe

The 21-year-old’s first-team opportunities have been limited this season, after being named on the bench in the Championship opening day defeat to Birmingham City and in the Carabao Cup first round tie against Wycombe Wanderers.

READ: Ex-Leeds United, QPR man wanted by Birmingham City ‘likely’ to leave in January, report suggests

Balcombe may have been left back in west London during the first half of the season due to fellow shot-stopper currently being out on loan at Danish second-tier side Viborg FF.

But with that deal due to expire on 31st December, it could be his time to shine next month.

Dominic Thompson

The former Arsenal youngster has been on the fringes of the Brentford squad this season and been an unused substitute in 13 of the Bees’ 15 Championship fixtures to date.

His two league appearances came in the 1-1 draw with Millwall and most recently a 4-2 defeat to Preston North End back on 4th October.

READ: Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough target ‘readying’ for January move

He has featured in all four of their Carabao Cup ties this season, but now may be a good time for the 20-year-old to sample regular first-team football.

Aaron Pressley

The 19-year-old made his first-team debut for the Bees in that 2-0 win at Rotherham on Tuesday as an 87th-minute substitute for Ivan Toney.

Pressley arrived in west London from Aston Villa in this year’s January window after regularly featuring for their under-18 side.

A year later, now may be the time for Pressley to get some regular senior football under his belt.