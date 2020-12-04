It is fair to say that Watford have lost touch with their focus on the academy in recent years, which has produced several talented players in the likes of Ashley Young, Britt Asombalonga, Chris Eagles, due to a number of reasons.

There may be a reason to have hope, yet, as cup competitions and relegation to the Championship has allowed players from the U23 team to be more involved than they have been in recent years.

Despite this, these players have too much talent and ability to not be playing week in week out, so here are three Watford players who would benefit from a loan spell further down in the Football League.

Kane Crichlow

Kane Crichlow is a consistent performer for the U23 team, under coach Omer Riza, who has helped the forward to recover from a broken ankle picked up back when Quique Sanchez Flores was manager.

The 20 year old has spoken about wanting to put his home nation, Bermuda, on the map. Experienced EFL striker Nahki Wells plays for Bermuda internationally as did former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater.

Crichlow, capped at Under-20 level, is determined to follow in their footsteps. I believe a loan spell where he can get the game time he both needs and deserves will boost his development and who knows where the youngster can go from there?

Daniel Phillips

Arguably the most exciting talent Watford have at their disposal from the academy is Daniel Phillips.

A strong midfielder, who has certainly shown his desire to play in a Watford shirt, with some feisty tackles in pre-season and a Usain Bolt esque sprint from the halfway line to goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann when he almost single-handedly won The Hornets their Carabao Cup tie against Oxford.

That was his first start, but he was a late substitution on opening day against Middlesbrough and also played the following round against Newport County.

A diamond in the rough, there are some outstanding attributes that Watford are desperate for, but the youngster must be nurtured. There are silly mistakes but are part of the trade playing your first games that need to ironed out on a loan spell. Daniel Phillips, a player all Watford fans should keep an eye on.

Toby Stevenson

Lastly, Toby Stevenson is a player who should go out on loan to get the game-time he needs to compete for a place in this Watford squad.

Stevenson signed a one-year-deal with The Hornets in September following his release from Charlton and has since played in the Carabao Cup against Oxford United and Newport County.

The 20-year-old has an excellent delivery from wide positions, an attribute that has seen Ken Sema be a game-changer at times this season, but must continue to develop his ability if he wants to make that left back position his own.