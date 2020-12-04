Speaking to the club’s official website, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock suggested Duncan Watmore could keep his place.

Watmore scored his first Middlesbrough goals in the 2-1 win over Swansea City on Wednesday evening and will be hoping to continue his fine form into the game against Stoke City at the weekend.

The former-Sunderland winger has made two starts for the club, grabbing an assist against Derby and then the subsequent two goals a week later.

Boro manager Neil Warnock spoke highly of the recent signing and addressed his previous injury issues.

“He’s had his injuries and he’s over them now,” he said.

“In training one day he did well over 10k, I think it was the most they’ve ever recorded for a morning session, so he’s spot on physically.

“There’s nothing like playing games to get that sharpness, so it’s just about him getting a few games in now.”

Middlesbrough go into the game with Stoke in 10th position and a win could see them jump into the top six. Warnock has no fresh injury concerns as things stand with Grant Hall, Anfernee Dijksteel, Marcus Browne and Ashley Fletcher all sidelined.

“I try to avoid the doctor at the moment, because it’s only been bad news – he’s like the lurgy!” said Warnock.

“But the rehab team here is very good, and Marcus and Ashley are doing well.

“Even Dijksteel was back out on the grass yesterday which was good to see.

“It’s only a grade one strain for him so he hopefully shouldn’t be too long.”