With the January transfer window fast approaching, we look at three youngsters which Sheffield Wednesday could loan out in favour of more first-team experience.

Tony Pulis has had his work cut out to deal with a growing injury and suspensions list, meaning predicting who may leave Hillsborough on a temporary basis is a somewhat challenging task.

Suspensions have been a big talking point in South Yorkshire, with Pulis implementing a fines system to turnaround the Owls’ poor disciplinary record, as reported in the Yorkshire Post.

But here are three players who may head for the exit door in a bid for regular first-team football:

READ: Ex-Leeds United, QPR man wanted by Birmingham City ‘likely’ to leave in January, report suggests

Alex Hunt

The 20-year-old has been with the Owls since the age of seven after successfully progressing through the club’s academy into the first team.

He made his senior debut in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round tie against Manchester City last season, making eight appearances in total during the 2019/20 campaign.

Despite Wednesday’s problems with injuries and suspensions, he has struggled to find more game time with just two appearances in all competitions so far this season.



Liam Waldock

Waldock is another central midfielder on the fringes of Pulis’ squad that could be sent out for more first-team experience.

Like Hunt, he came through the Wednesday academy and is a player that can play in both deeper and more advanced roles within midfield.

READ: Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough target ‘readying’ himself for January move

He has made one first-team appearance so far this campaign, after featuring in the 2-0 defeat to Fulham in a Carabao Cup third round tie.



Matt Penney

The 22-year-old has already had three loan spells since making the breakthrough into the Wednesday first-team, after temporary switches to Bradford City, Mansfield Town and German Bundesliga 2 side St Pauli respectively.

The defender has found game time hard to come by this season with just four appearances in all competitions, the most recent of which was that 2-0 loss to Fulham in the Carabao Cup on 23rd September.