Following an impressive 2-1 victory over an inform Swansea City side, Middlesbrough will be going into the game against Stoke City full of confidence.

Neil Warnock is unlikely to make changes to what has proven to be a winning formula for his side. Here is how they could line-up.

READ: Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough target ‘readying’ himself for January move

GK: Marcus Bettinelli – the on-loan Fulham man has enjoyed plenty of game time this season, playing in all 15 Championship games. His place in the side is almost guaranteed these days.

CB: Paddy McNair – fresh from putting pen to paper on a new deal, Paddy McNair will be expecting to keep his place in Warnock’s side against Stoke. Like Bettinelli, he has also featured in all 15 league games this season.

CB: Dael Fry – Neil Warnock has so far relied on the same defenders to produce the goods this season, with Fry making 13 appearances- often alongside McNair. Like his partner, he’ll be expecting to make yet another start this weekend.

CB: Marc Bola – usually a left-back, Bola recently featured in a back three in the win against Swansea. The tactic seemed to work to perfection and is likely to be used again against the Potters.

RWB: Djed Spence – again, like aforementioned players, Spence has been one of the players utilised the most by Warnock, making 14 Championship appearances. He, too, will expect to keep his place.

CM: Marcus Tavernier – at just 21, Tavernier provides that much-needed youth to the Middlesbrough side. Despite his age, he has featured in all of the league games this season. Many won’t expect that to change this weekend.

READ: Ex-Leeds United, QPR man wanted by Birmingham City ‘likely’ to leave in January, report suggests

CM: George Saville – more experienced than Tavernier, Saville is a crucial part of Boro’s squad, and should make a return to the starting line-up this weekend against Stoke, replacing Sam Morsy.

CM: Jonny Howson – again, like Saville, Howson provides that veterans’ experience at 32 and this has been utilised. The former Norwich City midfielder has played in all 15 league games this season and will be expecting to start once more.

LWB: Marvin Johnson – with three goals to his name this season in 13 league appearances, Johnson’s place in the Middlesbrough line-up should be safe for this weekend’s tie.

ST: Duncan Watmore – the former Sunderland man was the hero against Swansea, with two goals- the second being the match-winner. With that brace, he has surely made himself undroppable.

ST: Chuba Akpom – despite only scoring two goals this season, Akpom helped to provide the three points in mid-week and should keep his place because of this.

It will be a tough test against Stoke, but Neil Warnock’s side should have enough to come away with the all-important three points.