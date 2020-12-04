Coventry City could do with some reinforcements to their squad this winter.

The Sky Blues are currently sat in 19th place in the Championship and would benefit from strengthening their attacking department.

One player they should reignite their interest in is Ipswich Town’s Kayden Jackson. He was linked with a move to Mark Robins’ side in the last transfer window, as covered by The72.

Jackson, who is 26 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season meaning the Tractor Boys may be open to selling him in January to avoid losing him for free in 2021.

Can score goals…

He would fit the bill for Coventry as he would give them another option up top and has experience of playing in the second tier.

The Bradford-born man joined Ipswich in 2018 but couldn’t prevent them from relegation in his first year. However, he impressed last season in League One and chipped in with 11 goals in all competitions.

Career to date…

Jackson began his career with spells at Guiseley and Bradford City before signing for Swindon Town in 2013. He never made a senior appearance for the Robins and dropped into non-league with stints at Tamworth and Wrexham.

He was then snapped up by Barnsley in the Championship but was loaned out to Grimsby Town before being sold to Accrington Stanley after just a year at Oakwell.

Jackson was a hit at Stanley and scored 16 goals in 50 games to earn a move back up the leagues to Ipswich two years ago.

Coventry should now consider a move for him in the next transfer window to bolster their frontline.

Should Coventry target Jackson?