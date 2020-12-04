Birmingham City have started life slowly under Aitor Karanka, and it’s left fans reminiscent of ‘better times’ in the Championship.

The appointment of former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss Karanka had a lot of fans excited going into this season.

After 15 games though, Birmingham have taken just 16 points and find themselves in 18th-place of the Championship going into their weekend trip to 5th-place Bristol City.

Add to that a distinct lack of goals – 11 scored in the Championship – and a host of bore draws, it’s making for some painful viewing this season.

Fans knew what they were going to get though.

READ: Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough target ‘readying’ himself for January move

Karanka is reputable manager in the Championship given his 2016 promotion, but both there and in his time at Forest, his ‘grinding’ philosophy was evident, sometimes overbearing.

Birmingham welcomed Millwall towards the end of last month, and it was a return for a former Blues boss – Gary Rowett.

The 46-year-old took his fourth managers’ job in the Championship midway through the last season, adding Millwall to a CV which includes Birmingham, Derby County and Stoke City.

He was previously sacked by Blues in December 2016.

Birmingham sat in 7th-place of the Championship table at the time of his sacking, which sent shock waves through the fan base.

READ: Ex-Leeds United, QPR man wanted by Birmingham City ‘likely’ to leave in January, report suggests

Rowett had reportedly ‘been in contact’ with other clubs about a potential appointment and it left Birmingham City with ‘no choice’ but to part ways.

After the draw with Millwall and defeat at home to Barnsley the following fixture, a selection of Birmingham fans have been recalling the Rowett era.

See what they’ve had to say below:

So Gary Rowett returns to St Andrews today, I really enjoyed his time at Blues just ashame how it ended and the rumours of him talking to other clubs. We didn’t have the best of teams but every player worked for the shirt. What’s your thoughts on his time at blues? #BCFC pic.twitter.com/YbnGT2hbxA — BCFC Debate (@BcfcDebate) November 28, 2020

Tonight made me remember we were 5th when we sacked Gary Rowett. We’ve won 3 games out of a possible 31 in all competitions this calendar year and to top it off, we aren’t even showing an ounce of grit or fight about us. Long season ahead. #bcfc — iTz_Haden (@_itzhaden) December 1, 2020

Would take Gary rowett back in a heart beat #BCFC — rocco saraceni (@RoccoDante17) December 1, 2020