Brentford will hope to consolidate their position in the Championship play-off places when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

Confidence is high in Thomas Frank’s side, with the West Londoners heading into this game on the back of three consecutive victories and unbeaten in their last eight league matches.

The most recent of those victories came in a 2-0 win away at Rotherham United on Tuesday night.

But Rovers will head down to the capital in fine form themselves, having also won their last three and are unbeaten in six.

The Lancashire club have been somewhat of a bogey team for Brentford, with the Bees recording just one victory in the last eight meetings between the two sides.

Here’s how Brentford could line up:

Predicted formation (4-3-3)

Raya

Fosu-Henry

Jansson

Pinnock

Henry

Janelt

Jensen

Dasilva

Forss

Toney

Mbeumo

Frank raised a few eyebrows with the selection of Tarique Fosu-Henry at right-back against Rotherham, and the Ghana international could feature there again.

Christian Norgaard (ankle), Mads Roerslev (foot), and Shandon Baptiste (knee) are all ruled out for the Bees, while Henrik Dalsgaard is a doubt with a hip problem after missing Tuesday’s clash with the Millers.

Other than that, the Bees boss has a largely full-strength squad to choose from, and one would not foresee too many changes to the line-up.

Whatever happens, it has all the makings of an entertaining contest. The division’s two in-form sides have scored 51 goals between them so far this campaign and are both vying for top-six finishes.