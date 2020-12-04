Carlisle United are taking a look at striker Cedwyn Scott, as per a report by the News and Star.

The non-league forward is set to link up with the League Two side at training.

Scott, who is 22 years old, plays for Hebburn Town but is attracting interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

Newcastle trial…

He has recently been on trial with Newcastle United and trained with their Under-23’s, however, the Premier League side decided against signing him on a permanent.

‘Let’s take a look’…

Carlisle are now handing him a chance to impress. Their boss, Chris Beech, has said: “He plays non-league football, but he’s been in with Newcastle for quite a long time, and played a couple of games for them.

“If anybody local is at that level in terms of being very good in a non-league situation, we wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we weren’t looking at people like that. He lives in Hexham, so let’s have a look.”

Career to date…

Scott rose up through the youth ranks at Huddersfield Town but never made a senior appearance for the Terriers. He left the Yorkshire side in 2018 to move up to Scotland to join Dundee.

The forward then played four times for the then Scottish Premiership side, before loan spells away at Berwick Rangers and Forfar Athletic.

Spells in non-league at Dunston and now Hebburn have followed for Scott but he is keen to make the step up into league football.

Carlisle will have a look and see if he’s worth pursuing.

In other Cumbrians news, they are keen to keep Rhys Bennett until the end of the season, as per The72.

