AFC Wimbledon defender Ben Heneghan had calls from ‘other clubs’ over the summer, as per a report by London News Online.

The centre-back ended up joining the Dons on a free transfer but did have interest from elsewhere.

Heneghan, who is 27 years old, was released by Sheffield United at the end of last season and thought carefully about his next move.

He spent the past two seasons on loan at Blackpool in League One and has revealed how his move to Wimbledon came about last month.

‘Sold the club’…

“I had a few phone calls with other clubs, and then Glyn called me and he sold the club,” Heneghan said. “I came down and had a little tour of the stadium with the CEO. He told me the vision and the club’s history, and it all had a good vibe to it.

“The squad is pretty young, but I’ve got a lot of experience behind me and I feel like I can be a leader in this team. I’m still getting settled, but with all the games coming up it’s just the more the better. I know what I can bring to a team, and wherever I’ve been I’ve played more or less every game, apart from at Sheffield United.”

He added: “That was out of my control, there was nothing more I could have done from my perspective. That’s gone now though, and I’ve got a point to prove to push back up.”

Career to date…

The Manchester-born man started his career with spells in the academies at Everton and Stoke City before dropping into non-league with Chester in 2014.

He impressed in his two years at the Deva Stadium and was snapped up by Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in 2016.

Heneghan became a key player for the Well and moved to Sheffield United in August 2017 for an undisclosed fee. However, he found opportunities hard to come by in Yorkshire, hence why he was loaned out to Blackpool twice.



Good signing for Wimbledon?