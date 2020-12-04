Luton Town midfielder George Moncur has become one of Nathan Jones’ ‘best assets’ this season, having been exiled under Graeme last season.

The 27-year-old had set Luton on their way to an impressive 3-1 victory over league leaders Norwich City last time out.

It was Moncur’s ninth Championship appearance of the season and his second goal.

He’s already more than halfway to matching his tally of 17 appearances last season – a season which would see Moncur ‘exiled’ by Nathan’s predecessor Graeme.

Graeme Jones – now a first-team coach at Bournemouth – gained his coaching expertise under the watchful eye of Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

The Spaniard had Jones as his no.2 at all of Swansea City, Wigan Athletic, Everton and at Belgium, before he landed his first managers’ job with Luton Town ahead of last season.

It came after Nathan’s move to Stoke City.

Graeme though proved a fairly unpopular appointment – taking over after Luton’s League One promotion – growing even more so as his side looked destined for Championship relegation.

Moncur had fallen right out of contention under Graeme, having been left out of 10 consecutive matchday squads in the build-up to Christmas.

Injury helped play a part of his stop-start season last time round and last month, Nathan revealed that Moncur along with Ryan Tunnicliffe had the option to leave Luton in the summer.

Both remained though, and Moncur especially has begun to prove his worth to Nathan, and remind fans of the talent that he is.

His form of late has been the ‘perfect’ response to Graeme’s initial doubts, and he’ll aim to keep his side in the top-half of the Championship table when they head to Swansea this weekend.