Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to pull themselves closer to moving out of the Championship relegation zone when they host table-topping Norwich City at Hillsborough.

The South Yorkshire side head into the match after only one defeat in their last six games, albeit four of those results were draws.

Goals may have been hard to come by with just 8 so far this season, but the Owls’ defensive record is impressive, having conceded just 13 goals to date – one fewer than their opponents on Saturday.

Last time out they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Reading at Hillsborough.

Here’s how they could line up-

Predicted formation (4-5-1)

Wildsmith

Palmer

Iorfa

Borner

van Aken

Harris

Brown

Pelupessy

Paterson

Reach

Windass

Skipper Barry Bannan is a major doubt for the Canaries’ visit after coming off with an ankle injury in that draw with Reading.

Tony Pulis will also be without Liam Shaw and Massimo Luongo, who are both suspended after receiving a red card and fifth booking of the season respectively.

Callum Paterson could drop back into the five-man midfield in Bannan’s absence, while Josh Windass could come in as the sole frontman.

There is good news for the Owls though, with Dominic Iorfa impressing his boss after returning to action following a leg injury and could feature from the start on Saturday.

Whoever comes in, one would expect a typical defensively resolute performance under Pulis, against a Norwich side wounded by a 3-1 defeat at Luton Town last time out.