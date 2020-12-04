England and Manchester United’s all-time top-scorer swapped the MLS for Derby County at the start of the year. Now though, with the Rams stuck in ‘managerial’ limbo, is Rooney’s presence to blame?

A legend of a player, Rooney needs no introduction.

Now in his first full-season at Derby County, he’s quickly found himself leading a team of four coaches who take interim charge of the club.

It comes after Phillip Cocu’s sacking last month – the Dutchman lasted 65 games in charge of the club.

Rooney has long stated his wish to be a manager.

The 35-year-old arrived as a player-coach and so the emphasis was to kick-start Rooney’s managerial – or ‘coaching – career with Derby.

But having started the last five calendar years with a different man in charge, the Derby hot seat continues to be so, and it’s now been vacant for almost a month.

Derby seem to be stalling in appointing their next permanent coach.

Names like John Terry and Rafa Benitez have been banded around – the former seemingly in pole position – whilst the idea of Rooney being appointed as manager doesn’t seem to sit well with fans.

This back-and-forth sees Derby ‘stuck’ in a managerial transition that seemingly has no end in sight, nor light at the end of the tunnel – Derby remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table.

Rooney now having taken a back seat was coming under scrutiny on the pitch.

Fans were growing tired of his likewise performances but under Cocu, he would continuously be picked. Why? Because he’s Wayne Rooney of course.

The former United man was almost ‘undroppable’ at a time and now, with him notably keen on the managers’ job, do the board feel weary of appointing an outsider as not to upset, or perhaps ‘challenge’ one of the nation’s greatest footballing names?

We only know so much from the outside. But from here, it certainly seems like Rooney has more of a foothold at Derby County than many fans would prefer.