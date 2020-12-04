Steve Cooper’s side fell out of the playoff places for the first time since the opening day and has no intentions to stay outside where he may believe his side belongs. Swansea City have given everything they have this season, so I expect a few changes to be made by the Welshman.

Luton actually won at The Liberty 0-1 shortly after football returned in June, thanks to a second-half James Collins strike, which sparked an incredible run leading to The Hatters’ safety in the Championship.

Defence

In his second consecutive loan spell, Freddie Woodman has been excellent in goal, so there is no doubts that he keeps his place against Luton. A back three of Marc Guehi, Ben Cabango and Ryan Bennett are set to start, with Jake Bidwell and Kyle Naughton playing as wing-backs with both rested and Roberts evidently fatigued.

Midfield

Matt Grimes could also step back into the team, with either Ryan Fulton or Korey Smith partnering the skipper in midfield, depending on if Cooper prioritises physicality or possession of the ball.

Dhanda must start in the 10 role, as he came on and reignited the game for the Swans at the Riverside Stadium with an excellent goal, making a statement to Cooper that he should be starting.

Attack

With Victor Gykores in poor form and Lowe without a goal since October, I predict youngster Liam Cullen to make a start up front next to Andre Ayew who is ever present in this Swansea team in his second spell at the club.

Predicted line-up (3-4-1-2): Woodman, Bennett, Cabango, Guehi; Bidwell, Grimes, Fulton, Roberts; Dhanda; Cullen, Ayew