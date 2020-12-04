Vicarage Road is set to welcome fans back for the first time since it hosted an iconic game in the history of the Premier League as the Hornets saw off an undefeated Liverpool 3-0.

Watford are in a very different position nowadays, but their home record remains impeccable, as the Golden Boys are one of the few lasting teams in the EFL with an undefeated home record this season. A Jekyll And Hyde team home and away, Vladimir Ivic will make changes to ensure he sees the best of his team tomorrow.

Defence

Ben Foster will forever keep his position in this Watford team as his quality and experience shines throughout every game Watford play.

In front of him, he may see an altered defence, as Craig Cathcart picked up a hamstring injury late in the 0-0 draw midweek against Nottingham Forest. He was replaced by Ben Wilmot, which hints at the idea of the England U21 international starting ahead of William Troost-Ekong, with Kabasele keeping his place.

Ken Sema may be back in time for tomorrow’s game, but I do expect Ivic to play a 4-3-3, which means the natural wide man is more likely to get a game in left-wing than left-back. Kiko Femenia and Jeremy Ngakia should both start, with the former staying out on the left and Ngakia playing on the right.

Midfield

Nathaniel Chalobah was extremely lucky to not get a red card on the weekend, but he will be suspended after his fifth yellow card of the season, so Tom Cleverley is likely to set in. Etienne Capoue may also be back and Will Hughes is back in training, so both could be on the bench.

Manchester United loanee James Garner is set to keep his place in the team whilst Domingos Quina continues to excel in a more natural position in central midfield.

Attack

The formation is quite interchangeable, so you may see Joao Pedro in left midfield whilst Quina is in the middle of the park, whilst other times you may find that Pedro is central in support of Troy Deeney while Quina covers a more wide position. But on paper, I expect a 4-3-3 with Pedro on the left.

Pedro was linked to Real Madrid in the week, but will be kept humble by strike partner and club captain Troy Deeney, who is wiser than all that talk to distract his colleague. Pedro can ask the man I predict to start on the right, Ismaila Sarr, about all that nonsense.

Watford predicted line-up (4-3-3): Foster; Ngakia, Wilmot, Kabasele, Femenia; Cleverly, Garner, Quina; Pedro, Deeney, Sarr