Grant McCann has said Hull City could loan out Billy Chadwick this winter, as per BBC Humberside Sport (see tweet below).

The Tigers may send the midfielder away to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Chadwick, who is 20 years old, is highly-rated by the League One table toppers but they can’t guarantee him regular minutes at this present time.

Academy graduate…

He has risen up through the youth ranks of his local club and has made four appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Chadwick has recently signed a new contract extension at the KCOM Stadium which could see him leave the club on loan soon.

Talks held…

McCann has told BBC Radio Humberside: “There were some talks about Billy Chadwick going out to the National League but I wanted to make sure he was tied down to a contract before he went. He’s done that now so there’s been a bit of interest in him. We need to make a decision on whether to send him there.”

He added: “Yeah I think he would like to go and play football. He loves it at this football club and he’d like to be in the first-team. He’s an unbelievable lad but obviously he’s got a lot of competition at this present time. He’s ready for a loan.”

Promising times…

Hull have got some exciting young players on their books at the moment, such as Jacob Greaves, Keane Lewis-Potter and Callum Jones and they are a credit to the work the academy are doing.

Chadwick could be one of the next youngsters to go on and establish himself as a first-team regular and getting some more experience out on loan would certainly help him.

